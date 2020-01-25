Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 107 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 107 price target on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NESN. HSBC set a CHF 108 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a CHF 116 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 93 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 92 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 115 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 111.33.

Nestlé has a 52 week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52 week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

