Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of UEPS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,304. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $237.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.77. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.05 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.29% and a negative return on equity of 50.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 95.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 154,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

