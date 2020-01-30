Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 772,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 381% from the previous session’s volume of 160,652 shares.The stock last traded at $3.99 and had previously closed at $3.58.

UEPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $240.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.05 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.20% and a negative net margin of 81.29%. Analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

