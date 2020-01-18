Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.14

Shares of Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.14 and traded as low as $3.58. Net Element shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 3,228 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Net Element from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Net Element had a negative net margin of 8.04% and a negative return on equity of 59.00%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Net Element Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Net Element stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.08% of Net Element worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

