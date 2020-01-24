Netcall’s (NET) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Netcall (LON:NET)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Netcall in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON NET remained flat at $GBX 35 ($0.46) during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,291. Netcall has a 52-week low of GBX 21.20 ($0.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 59 ($0.78). The stock has a market cap of $48.86 million and a PE ratio of 87.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In other Netcall news, insider Michael Jackson acquired 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £95,200 ($125,230.20). Also, insider Michael (Mike) Patrick Neville acquired 104,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £30,164.93 ($39,680.26).

About Netcall

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

