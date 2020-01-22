Netfin Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 27th (OTCMKTS:NFINU)

Netfin Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NFINU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 27th. Netfin Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 31st. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Netfin Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NFINU stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22. Netfin Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netfin Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,018,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Netfin Acquisition in the third quarter worth $5,045,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Netfin Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,036,000. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netfin Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,833,000.

About Netfin Acquisition

Netfin Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on financial technology, technology, financial services, including commercial banking, trade finance, online payments and banking, and telecommunications.

