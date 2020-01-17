Netfin Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NFINU) Trading Up 0.3%

Netfin Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFINU) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36, approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netfin Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Netfin Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Netfin Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,045,000.

Netfin Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NFINU)

Netfin Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on financial technology, technology, financial services, including commercial banking, trade finance, online payments and banking, and telecommunications.

