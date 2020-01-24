Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now expects that the Internet television network will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $446.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.58.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $349.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.73. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The company has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,678 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $228,716,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 695.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 28,747.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 336,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $81,976,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

