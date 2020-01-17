Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $371.76 Average Target Price from Analysts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the forty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $373.24.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 789 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 491,547 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $180,555,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 45.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 814 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,868.6% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $338.62. 5,006,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200,361. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The company has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

