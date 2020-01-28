Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Netflix to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $446.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.28.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $342.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading