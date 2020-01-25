Netflix, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $446.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Huber Research cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.58.

NFLX opened at $353.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.59. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,839 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,034 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,309,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,789 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

