Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Huber Research lowered Netflix from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura reissued a hold rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $379.58.

NFLX stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.16. 17,647,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,609,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.02 and its 200 day moving average is $306.59. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

