Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $400.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

NFLX opened at $339.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.14. The stock has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 695.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 106.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.2% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

