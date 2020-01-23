Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $188.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Netflix from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $377.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $23.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,163,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,937,732. The firm has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

