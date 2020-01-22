Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.77, RTT News reports. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.66-1.66 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.66 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $338.11 on Wednesday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99. The stock has a market cap of $148.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.17.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.18.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

