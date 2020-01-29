Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $348.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.99. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $385.99. The firm has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

