Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $400.00 at Oppenheimer

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.58.

NFLX stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.00. 13,972,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $385.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Netflix by 9.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 9,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.2% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,705 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,809,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

