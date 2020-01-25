Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $420.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $379.58.

NFLX stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $353.16. 17,931,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,565,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.02 and a 200-day moving average of $306.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)