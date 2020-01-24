Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Set at $420.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) received a $420.00 price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $410.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $377.58.

NFLX stock opened at $349.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 84.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Man Group plc lifted its position in Netflix by 9.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 9,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.2% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,705 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,809,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

