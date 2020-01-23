Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $426.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Aegis reiterated a hold rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $377.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $23.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,163,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,937,732. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 84.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

