Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Piper Sandler

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $400.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,972,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

