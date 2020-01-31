Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $390.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $347.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?