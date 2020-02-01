Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.67

News articles about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a news sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $345.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.54. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $151.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

