Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 7.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shot up 7.2% on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $367.00 price target on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $349.88 and last traded at $349.60, 18,164,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 129% from the average session volume of 7,937,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $326.00.

According to Zacks, “Netflix’s fourth-quarter 2019 subscriber addition rate declined in the United States, primarily due to price hike and stiff competition. However, in international streaming markets, Netflix’s subscriber growth continued unabated, driven by a solid content portfolio. Moreover, the launch of low-priced mobile plans in India, Indonesia and Malaysia is expected to expand the subscriber base in the Asia Pacific. However, management expects net additions in the paid subscriber base to decline in first-quarter 2020. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Moreover, high streaming content obligation and increased spending are expected to hurt free cash flow generation. Nevertheless, a solid content portfolio and expanding bundle offerings through partnerships with telcos bode well for Netflix.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $446.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.58.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

