Netflix (NFLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) will be posting its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect Netflix to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $339.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.65 and a 200-day moving average of $307.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.09.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

