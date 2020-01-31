NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. NetScout Systems updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.51-1.56 EPS.

Shares of NTCT traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.39.

In other NetScout Systems news, insider John Downing sold 5,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $140,965.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,764.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,261 over the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on NetScout Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

