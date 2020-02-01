NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Up 9.6% After Earnings Beat

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) shot up 9.6% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $26.96 and last traded at $26.92, 1,304,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 263% from the average session volume of 358,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on NetScout Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, insider John Downing sold 5,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $140,965.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,764.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $299,261 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,926,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 44.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -61.21, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85.

About NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

