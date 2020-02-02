NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.51-1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.79 million.

NASDAQ NTCT traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,967. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.39. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTCT. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

In other NetScout Systems news, insider John Downing sold 5,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $140,965.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,764.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,261 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

