Network International (LON:NETW) Price Target Raised to GBX 790 at Goldman Sachs Group

Network International (LON:NETW) had its price target boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 790 ($10.39) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NETW. Barclays upped their price objective on Network International from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 674 ($8.87).

Shares of NETW stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) on Friday, hitting GBX 576 ($7.58). 931,369 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 598.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 573.39. Network International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 490.50 ($6.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 650 ($8.55).

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

