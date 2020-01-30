Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.58.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.51. The stock had a trading volume of 391,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,308. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.11. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,168 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

