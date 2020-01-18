Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $121.00 at Morgan Stanley

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.67. 743,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,455. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.88 and a 200-day moving average of $100.11. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 475.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $1,022,263.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,899,922.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,465 shares of company stock worth $4,237,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $2,203,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,515,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

