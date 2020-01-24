Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBIX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.92.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.17. 678,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,820. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.68. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,263.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,899,922.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,453.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,465 shares of company stock worth $4,237,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Further Reading: Derivative

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.