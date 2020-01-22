Neurocrine Biosciences’ (NBIX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $105.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day moving average is $100.51. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,347.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $1,022,263.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,899,922.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,465 shares of company stock worth $4,237,168. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

