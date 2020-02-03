Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $100.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.26. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $119.65.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,277 shares of company stock worth $2,713,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.58.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

