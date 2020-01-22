Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $50.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($1.80) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neurometrix an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NURO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Neurometrix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of Neurometrix stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.15. 301,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,048. Neurometrix has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neurometrix stock. Sabby Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 934,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,730 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC owned 95.33% of Neurometrix worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Neurometrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurometrix (NURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com