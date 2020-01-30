Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Up 20.0% in January

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NURO stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. Neurometrix has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neurometrix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neurometrix stock. Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,730 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 95.33% of Neurometrix worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Neurometrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

