Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) shot up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.39, 274,173 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 220,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NURO. ValuEngine cut Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Neurometrix in a report on Friday, October 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neurometrix stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,730 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC owned 95.33% of Neurometrix worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Neurometrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

