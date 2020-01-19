Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO)’s share price rose 12.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.26, approximately 513,498 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 184,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NURO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Neurometrix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a market cap of $3.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Neurometrix had a negative return on equity of 65.19% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurometrix Inc will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neurometrix stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,730 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC owned 95.33% of Neurometrix worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Neurometrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?