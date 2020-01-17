Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and Oncologix Tech (NASDAQ:OCLG) Head to Head Survey

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and Oncologix Tech (OTCMKTS:OCLG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Neuronetics has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncologix Tech has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neuronetics and Oncologix Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $52.78 million 1.54 -$24.10 million ($2.69) -1.62 Oncologix Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oncologix Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neuronetics.

Profitability

This table compares Neuronetics and Oncologix Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics -45.35% -44.10% -24.82% Oncologix Tech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Neuronetics and Oncologix Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Oncologix Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neuronetics presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 348.28%. Given Neuronetics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than Oncologix Tech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Neuronetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Oncologix Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oncologix Tech beats Neuronetics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Oncologix Tech

Oncologix Tech, Inc., a diversified medical holding company, provides health care services in the United States. It offers personal home care services, including daily living assistance, companionship, and homemaker services, as well as Alzheimer's care, home care resource planning, and medical care coordination services. The company also manufactures, markets, and distributes medical technologies and products for skilled nursing facilities, acute and critical care facilities, assisted living facilities, hospitals and medical institutions, federal agencies, home medical care industry, respiratory and therapy- physical/occupational therapy centers. In addition, it distributes and sells home medical equipment for sleep and respiratory therapies; supplies and services durable medical equipment to treat obstructive Sleep Apnea; C-PAP and BiPAP oxygen equipment, a large selection of mask interfaces; and offers personalized treatment plans, as well as monitoring and support services. The company was formerly known as BestNet Communications Corp. and changed its name to Oncologix Tech, Inc. in January 2007. Oncologix Tech, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.