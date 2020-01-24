Neuroone Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Neuroone Medical Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NMTC)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.40, 6,618 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 8,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56.

Neuroone Medical Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NMTC)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, an early-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology. The company develops cortical and sheet and depth electrode technology to provide continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectroencephalography recording, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and other related brain related disorders.

