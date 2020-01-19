Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Shares Up 5.1%

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.23, 125,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 201,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurotrope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurotrope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neurotrope by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurotrope by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurotrope by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 47,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?