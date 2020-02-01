NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Shares Down 13.3%

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (OTCMKTS:NEVPF)’s share price traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, 23,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 347% from the average session volume of 5,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuroVive Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

About NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:NEVPF)

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine in Sweden and internationally. Its product portfolio includes NeuroSTAT, a drug candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of traumatic brain injuries; and KL1333 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of genetic mitochondrial diseases.

