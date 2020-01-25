Neutral News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Share Price

News articles about J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) have trended neutral on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. J Sainsbury earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSNSF opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.76.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks