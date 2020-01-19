NeutriSci International (CVE:NU) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of NeutriSci International Inc (CVE:NU) were down 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 1,081,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 394,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

NeutriSci International Inc develops and markets nutraceutical products in Canada and internationally. It offers Neuenergy, a chewable tablet designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity; nu.thc and nu.cbd sugar-free chewable cannabinoid tablets that offer a metered dose of THC/CBD; and BluScience line of products to support optimal health.

