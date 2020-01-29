Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Shares Down 14.7%

Nevada Copper Corp (TSE:NCU) shares traded down 14.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, 450,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 389,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.40 to C$0.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $224.77 million and a PE ratio of -50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29.

In related news, Director Michael Brown acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,000.

About Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

