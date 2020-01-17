Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Nevada Copper Corp (TSE:NCU)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, approximately 105,015 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 509,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $266.68 million and a P/E ratio of -57.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?