Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. (CVE:NEV) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 106420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.11.

Nevada Sunrise Gold Company Profile (CVE:NEV)

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, cobalt, copper, and lithium. The company's principal gold property is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 6 leased patents covering an area of 4,213 hectares located in White Pine County.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?