Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. (CVE:NEV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 28300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV)

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, cobalt, copper, and lithium. The company's principal gold property is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 6 leased patents covering an area of 4,213 hectares located in White Pine County.

