Nevada Zinc (CVE:NZN) Shares Up 12.5%

Shares of Nevada Zinc Corp (CVE:NZN) shot up 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 46,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Nevada Zinc Company Profile (CVE:NZN)

Nevada Zinc Corporation, a mineral exploration company, primarily focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada, as well as in Yukon, Canada. The company explores for zinc and lead. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lone Mountain zinc project, which includes 231 claims covering approximately 4,000 acres located near Eureka, Nevada.

