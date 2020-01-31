Nevro Corp to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:NVRO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nevro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.93). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nevro from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Nevro stock opened at $136.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.87. Nevro has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $140.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average of $94.33.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Nevro’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nevro by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Nevro by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,000,840. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

